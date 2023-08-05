FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Lifted by Zacks Research

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.21. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.53. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $103.19 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

