FY2023 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Boosted by DA Davidson

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.40. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

City Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. City has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 1,231.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. City’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

