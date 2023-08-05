FY2023 EPS Estimates for Definitive Healthcare Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definitive Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definitive Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.2 %

DH stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.