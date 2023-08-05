First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBNC. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

