Zacks Research Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 408,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 42,547 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.