FY2023 Earnings Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issued By Zacks Research

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the wireless technology company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QCOM. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QCOM opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

