PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of PACW stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.38%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

