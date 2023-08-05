FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $54.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 25.03%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NFBK. TheStreet downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NFBK stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $551.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

