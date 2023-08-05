Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.96. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

