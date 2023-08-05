FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Lifted by Analyst

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $27.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.76. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.08 per share.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT opened at $445.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.88. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,143,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

