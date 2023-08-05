FY2023 EPS Estimates for Linde plc Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $13.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.91. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $14.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $377.82 on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

