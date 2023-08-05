Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.