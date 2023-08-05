Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Brian Choi purchased 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $60,082.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,284,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $60,082.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,284,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin bought 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,131.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 487,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

