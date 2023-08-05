FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By William Blair

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after buying an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after buying an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 273,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

