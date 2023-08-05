Northland Securities Cuts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $17.50

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $22.50 to $17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMBM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 35,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 564,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.