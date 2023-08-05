National Bankshares Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$90.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$83.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.26.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.0777626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

