Cormark Comments on EQB Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

EQB Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$83.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.26. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$83.71.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

