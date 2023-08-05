TD Securities Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$90.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

EQB Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$83.52 on Wednesday. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$83.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.26.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.0777626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

