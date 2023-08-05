TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$151.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$158.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TFII opened at C$175.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$151.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.25. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$117.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.27. The firm has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

