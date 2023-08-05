Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $106.57

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Trading Down 5.8 %

WIX opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

