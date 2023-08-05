Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

EDR stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $89,343,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.