Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT at $2.41

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAH. Raymond James downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $326.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

