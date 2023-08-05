M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $215.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.80) to GBX 208 ($2.67) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

MGPUF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.87.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.