Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 336

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 336 ($4.31).

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rotork to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.43) to GBX 330 ($4.24) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.37) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Rotork Stock Down 1.1 %

ROR opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,696.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.43). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.60.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

