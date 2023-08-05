Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $162.38

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

