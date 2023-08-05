Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $247.35

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.35.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.