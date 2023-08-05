Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $454.00

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $498.26.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $483.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.70 and its 200 day moving average is $447.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

