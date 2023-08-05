Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $86.11

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 175,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

