Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $304.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.8 %

Ferrari stock opened at $311.49 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.82 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,171,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $354,547,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

