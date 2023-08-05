Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $61.82

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.51.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

