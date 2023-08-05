DA Davidson Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Trex Trading Up 1.5 %

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

TREX stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

