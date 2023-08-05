Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $250.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,967 shares of company stock worth $28,926,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.84. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

