Brokers Set Expectations for Real Matters Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Monday, July 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Real Matters Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.