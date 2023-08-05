FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.28. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$205.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$152.30 and a 1-year high of C$212.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$200.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$194.52.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.