Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$8.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SES stock opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.23 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.77.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6351852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.