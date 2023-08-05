Critical Analysis: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) & Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF)

Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Shokuhin and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mitsubishi Shokuhin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Shokuhin N/A N/A N/A United Natural Foods 0.43% 12.48% 2.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Shokuhin and United Natural Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Shokuhin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.04 $248.00 million $2.13 9.80

Analyst Recommendations

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Shokuhin 0 0 0 0 N/A United Natural Foods 0 8 1 0 2.11

United Natural Foods has a consensus target price of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 56.75%. Given United Natural Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Natural Foods is more favorable than Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Mitsubishi Shokuhin on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd. and changed its name to Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. in July 2011. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand; and imported Greek feta cheese and organic ramen under the MT.VIKOS, KOYO, ASIAN GOURMET, MEDITERRANEAN ORGANIC, and NATURAL SEA brands, as well as various products under the TUMARO'S, ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, ARCTIC SHORES SEAFOOD COMPANY, STONE RIDGE CREAMERY, and SUPER CHILL brands. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of 73 Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.