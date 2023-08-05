Reviewing PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lear and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 5 6 0 2.55 PHINIA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lear presently has a consensus target price of $166.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Lear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lear is more favorable than PHINIA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 2.32% 14.08% 4.84% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Lear and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.4% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lear and PHINIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $20.89 billion 0.43 $327.70 million $8.76 17.47 PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

Summary

Lear beats PHINIA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

