Financial Survey: ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) vs. Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A Samsara -34.20% -21.20% -12.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARB IOT Group and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

ARB IOT Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.53%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Samsara.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group $27.99 million 2.30 N/A N/A N/A Samsara $714.22 million 19.14 -$247.42 million ($0.47) -55.03

ARB IOT Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.