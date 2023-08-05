Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) versus Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Financial Contrast

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Antero Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Midstream $919.98 million 6.12 $326.24 million $0.70 16.76

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Antero Midstream 34.36% 18.13% 6.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Antero Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.0% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kodiak Gas Services and Antero Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Antero Midstream 3 1 1 0 1.60

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus price target of $22.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Antero Midstream has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

