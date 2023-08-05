Reviewing Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM – Get Free Report) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.81) -0.55

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Achilles Therapeutics N/A -34.95% -31.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gene Biotherapeutics beats Achilles Therapeutics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It is also developing Generx for ischemia-related cardiovascular and cerebral therapeutic indications. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an agreement with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for the manufacture of Generx angiogenic gene therapy product for Phase 3 clinical evaluation. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

