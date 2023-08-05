Contrasting Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Resonate Blends -677.85% -31.65% -52.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $8.78 million 0.86 -$15.23 million N/A N/A Resonate Blends $50,000.00 123.28 $650,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Resonate Blends’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility and Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SharpLink Gaming and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Resonate Blends on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability of operating there. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

