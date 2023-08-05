Reviewing Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 6.55% 7.16% 0.78% Brandywine Realty Trust 4.93% 1.57% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Two Harbors Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.81, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $6.44, indicating a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $295.54 million 4.41 $220.24 million ($0.51) -26.60 Brandywine Realty Trust $506.10 million 1.69 $53.82 million $0.14 35.43

Two Harbors Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Two Harbors Investment pays out -352.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 542.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

