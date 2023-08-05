MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho increased their target price on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $893.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,322 shares of company stock worth $127,233. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

