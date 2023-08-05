Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSO. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,056.67.

PSO stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 175.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pearson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pearson by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

