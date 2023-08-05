Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

NYSE CBU opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 9.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 83.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

