Bank of America Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 58,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 165,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 91,988 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.