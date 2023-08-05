Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

BFH opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at $146,210,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 537,600 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

