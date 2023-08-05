HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AquaBounty Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut AquaBounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 914.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

