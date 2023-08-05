Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $16.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,986.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,403 shares of company stock worth $2,568,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

