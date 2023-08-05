American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 979,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

